If Atal Bihari Vajpayee had more time, Kashmir issue would have been solved, says Mohan Bhagwat

ADMITTING that things had happened in the past to rouse sentiments in Kashmir, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Sunday that the people of the Valley do not want to go with Pakistan.

He also praised the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government for its Kashmir policy, and said the Kashmir problem would have been resolved if the former prime minister had stayed in power for a little longer.

“Ghati mein bad governance ke kaaran samasya hai. Itna kharcha hota hai, saara desh deta hai wahan par… vikaas nahin hai, rozgar nahin hai. Isko to shasan, prashasan ko hi wahan sudharna padega. Aur doosri baat hai, ki itne din jo hua, uske kaaran jo bhavnayen bigdi hain, usko theek karna (People have problems due to bad governance in Kashmir. So much money is spent, the whole country is contributing… (but) there is no development, no jobs. This can be corrected only by the government, administration. And another thing, because of all that has happened all this while, the anger that it has generated, that has to be addressed),” Bhagwat said, at the RSS-organised Yuva Dampati Sammelan, of around 2,000 couples, here on Sunday.

Adding that people of the Valley do not want to go with Pakistan, he said, “Pakistan mein jo hota hai, roj, usko Kashmir ghati ke log bhi jaante hain. Pakistan ke saath jaana chahte hain, aisa nahin hai. Lekin hum unke saath nahin jaana chahte, humko Bharat ke saath aana hai, aisa moh bane, woh baaki hai (What is happening in Pakistan, every day, people in the Valley know it too. It’s not like they want to go with Pakistan. But that they do not want to go with Pakistan, and that they want to stay with India, that change of heart happens, it’s yet to happen).”

Earlier, Bhagwat said that the Kashmir issue was not just J&K’s problem, and could be solved if people of the entire country saw it as their problem too. Adding that the Vajpayee government had almost solved it, he said, “Dheere, dheere, karte, karte, Atalji ki jab sarkar thi, tab ye sthiti aayi thi ki wahi ravaiyya aage chalta, aur ek do varsh, to Kashmir ki samasya aaj rehti hi nahin… Sahi uttar aa raha tha, wo samasya jaane waali thi. Lekin sarkaren badal gayin, aur neeti ulti ghoom gayi (Slowly, slowly, constantly striving, the Atal government had reached a stage that, if the same attitude had continued, one or two years more, the Kashmir problem would have ended… A solution was being reached, the problem was about to be finished. But governments changed, policies reversed).”

The RSS chief added that the current government was doing all it could to check the turmoil provoked by Pakistan’s “fuslave (promises)”. He said if the government continued like this, and was supported by the people, “the conspirators in Pakistan will know that one had to accept this that Kashmir is not alone, that entire India is there for its security”.

Backing PM Narendra Modi’s line on Gilgit, Balochistan and Baltistan, Bhagwat said the parts of Kashmir that had got scattered, whether occupied by Pakistan or China, had to be brought back. “Uska hal bhi hoga (That problem too would be solved).”

