Uttarakhand: IIM Kashipur holds convocation after a gap of two years

After a gap of two years, the Indian Institute of Management in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, held its convocation on Saturday.

This year 374 students have cleared the Postgraduate Programme in Management, two-year Postgraduate Programme in Business Analytics, Postgraduate Programme in Management for Executives and Doctoral Programme in Management courses run by the institute established in 2011. Batch toppers were awarded medals at the event.

The IIM’s ninth convocation was attended by Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Sanyal motivated the students to be ready to be adaptive for uncertain times, the institute said in a statement.

In his address, Sandeep Singh, chairman of the IIM’s board of governors, said the institute was trying to enhance gender diversity on the campus. “We have been putting special efforts over the years to enhance gender diversity on a long-term basis. As an outcome, the number of girl students increased from 29 to 51 in 2021 and 61 in 2022, achieving the highest strength of girl students in the MBA programme across batches so far,” Singh said.

Last month, the institute launched the first batch of its Executive Master of Business Administration in Analytics programme. So far, 95 students have joined it.