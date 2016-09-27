Accused in UP’s Bulandshahr gangrape case throw acid on victim, say police

The victim’s husband said that he and his wife were working in the field when the accused warned them against pursuing the case. When the couple refused, they poured acid on the woman’s face, he alleged. (Photo for representational purpose) The victim’s husband said that he and his wife were working in the field when the accused warned them against pursuing the case. When the couple refused, they poured acid on the woman’s face, he alleged. (Photo for representational purpose)

A 30-YEAR-OLD gangrape victim in UP’s Bulandshahr is undergoing treatment at the district hospital for burn injuries on her face and neck after acid was thrown on her by the accused in the rape case, according to an FIR lodged by police based on a complaint by the woman and her husband.

While police said that investigations are on and that the four accused are absconding, the victim’s husband alleged that the acid attack happened within the City Kotwali police station area on Sunday after the couple refused to succumb to pressure from the accused to drop the rape charges.

He alleged that the rape took place on August 9, but police lodged an FIR on September 2 after being ordered to do so by the local court. Police initially accused the woman of levelling false allegations, the husband claimed.

“The victim has said that the accused were pressuring her to withdraw the case. When she refused, they poured acid on her, causing burns on her face and neck,” SP (City) Bulandshahr, Maan Singh Chauhan, said.

Chauhan identified three of the accused as Surjeet, Paramjeet and Veerpal — the fourth accused is yet to be identified.

The victim’s husband said that he and his wife were working in the field when the accused warned them against pursuing the case. When the couple refused, they poured acid on the woman’s face, he alleged.

