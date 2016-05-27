US asks Pakistan to cooperate with India on 26/11 probe

The US has asked Pakistan to co-operate with India in the 26/11 investigations and have appealed them to check all terror groups operating in their soil.
“We continue to urge the Pakistani government to cooperate with the Indian authorities to fully investigate these attacks,” State Department Deputy Spokesman Mark Toner told reporters at his daily news conference on Thursday.
“It (Mumbai terrorist attack) was a terrible tragedy. We want to see justice done and we continue to urge Pakistani cooperation,” he said.
- Pakistan’s security panel rejects Nawaz Sharif’s remarks on 26/11 attacks as misleading, blames India for delaying trial
- 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Pakistan Army to meet, Nawaz Sharif says quote ‘grossly misinterpreted’
- Sitharaman says Sharif’s remarks on 26/11 attacks vindicate govt’s stand, Pakistan ex-minister blames India over delay in trial
- Pak ‘must do more’ against Taliban, terror groups: US
- US asks Pakistan to expel terrorists operating from its soil
- 26/11: ‘India to urge Interpol to execute arrest warrants’
The US, he said, is having an ongoing conversation with the Pakistani authorities that they need to address all groups operating on their soil and their territory including the Taliban groups.
“We’ve urged them to do so in the past. We continue to urge them to do so and have worked with them on addressing the very real threat on their own soil,” Toner said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App