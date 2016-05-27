Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
US asks Pakistan to cooperate with India on 26/11 probe

The US, he said, is having an ongoing conversation with the Pakistani authorities that they need to address all groups operating on their soil

By: PTI | Washington | Published: May 27, 2016 8:24:37 am
mumbai terror attack, 26/11 attack, 26/11 attack probe, pakistan probe mumbai attack, us support on mumbai attack probe Photo of 26/11 attack in Mumbai. PTI Photo (PTI2_8_2016_000258B)
The US has asked Pakistan to co-operate with India in the 26/11 investigations and have appealed them to check all terror groups operating in their soil.

“We continue to urge the Pakistani government to cooperate with the Indian authorities to fully investigate these attacks,” State Department Deputy Spokesman Mark Toner told reporters at his daily news conference on Thursday.

“It (Mumbai terrorist attack) was a terrible tragedy. We want to see justice done and we continue to urge Pakistani cooperation,” he said.

The US, he said, is having an ongoing conversation with the Pakistani authorities that they need to address all groups operating on their soil and their territory including the Taliban groups.

“We’ve urged them to do so in the past. We continue to urge them to do so and have worked with them on addressing the very real threat on their own soil,” Toner said.

