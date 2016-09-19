World leaders should come together to declare Pak a terrorist state: Venkaiah Naidu

India will have to respond and punish the perpetrators of the terrorist attack and “can no more take it lying down”, he said. India will have to respond and punish the perpetrators of the terrorist attack and “can no more take it lying down”, he said.

World leaders should come together to declare Pakistan a terrorist state and stop giving it military and other aid, Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said and pitched for punishing the perpetrators of the brazen assault on the army base in Uri in Kashmir.

“India will have to respond and punish the perpetrators of the terrorist attack and “can no more take it lying down”, he said.

“The world community should come together to isolate Pakistan, declare it a terrorist state and stop giving it military and all other assistance.

“The UN should take it up in a serious manner as terrorism is the enemy of humanity,” the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Gannavaram near here.

“Pakistan is training, abetting and funding terrorists who want to cripple India’s economy. They want to weaken our country. This is not acceptable at all. India is running out of patience. It was high time we taught a lesson to Pakistan,” he said.

“They (Pakistan) are not walking the talk. Whatever they had promised during the period of Gen Pervez Musharraf…Atal Bihari Vajpayee…they are going back on that. And now you cannot take it lying down.

