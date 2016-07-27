Will be happy to serve Rajasthan, says UPSC topper Tina Dabi

Tina Dabi Tina Dabi

Though she had opted for Haryana cadre as her first choice, Tina Dabi, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) topper in 2015, has been allotted Rajasthan cadre. In a list uploaded by the Ministry of Personnel, Dabi, whose home state is Madhya Pradesh, has been allotted Rajasthan, along with Athar Amir ul Shafi Khan and Jasmeet Singh Sandhu, who ranked second and third in the civil services exam, respectively.

“When we appear for the civil services it is already clear that it is an all India services and we can be posted anywhere. And being part of the civil services is an opportunity in itself,” Dabi told The Indian Express.

“Yes I did want to be in Haryana and work on gender equality but the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has a very transparent process and when it released a list of vacancies in the first week of June, there were no vacancies (for SC category postings) in Haryana. Hence, I knew I was not going to be posted in Haryana,” she said.

After the announcement of results in May, Dabi had said, “What is actually holding Haryana back is its patriarchal mindset and the gender inequality, which is a subject very close to my heart, since I am a woman from a progressive family and have also studied in a college that lays great emphasis on gender equality, so that is something I want to change about the state.”

As per DoPT, Haryana had only two vacancies, one each for an outsider and insider candidate from the Scheduled Tribes category.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, had seven vacancies, three each of unreserved and OBC, and one of SC category.

“Rajasthan has its own set of gender related issues, such as child marriages. I’m quite happy to have been allotted Rajasthan and would like to work on these issues now,” she said.

Khan, from Jammu and Kashmir, and Sandhu, from Delhi, have also been allotted Rajasthan cadre. Dabi and others will now undergo training at The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, before joining their allotted cadres.

