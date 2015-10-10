Unemployed youth stage protest in front of BJP office, police resort to lathicharge

A group of unemployed youths staged a protest at the BJP state headquarters Friday demanding that the government announce the date for Recruitment Cum Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) and make a change in the exam pattern to include general knowledge questions.

Police resorted to a lathicharge to dispel the protesters.

Upen Yadav, who was leading the protest, said that police conducted the lathicharge without giving any prior warning or time to the youths to disperse. He alleged that around a dozen protesters were injured and the police, instead of taking them to hospital, took them to Baasi police station on the outskirts of Jaipur.

Police officials, however, claimed that they tried to reason with the protesters, who did not have permission to stage a demonstration. But the youths got violent and started pelting stones, due to which the police had to resort to lathicharge.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan state Congress president Sachin Pilot condemned the lathicharge. He said that the BJP during elections had promised to conduct REET but when the unemployed youth went to the party’s state headquarters during public hearing to ask for the same, they had to face cane charge.

Pilot also said that crime rate was increasing in the state due to BJP government’s insensitive working and criminals are getting bolder by the day.

Pilot also alleged that data from the national and state crime record bureau showed that crimes and barbarity against Dalits were at an all time high.

