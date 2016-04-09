UN to celebrate Ambedkar’s birth anniversary for the first time

Dr BR Ambedkar Dr BR Ambedkar

The birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and Dalit rights activist, would be observed at the United Nations for the first time with focus on combating inequalities to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN in association with the Kalpana Saroj Foundation and Foundation For Human Horizon will commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Ambedkar on April 13 at the UN headquarters here, a day before his birthday.

On the occasion, a panel discussion will be organised on ‘Combating inequalities for the achievement of SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)’.

“Babasaheb’s birth anniversary to be observed at UN for 1st time with focus on combating inequalities to achieve SDGs,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.

A note circulated by the Indian mission said that as India celebrates the 125th birth anniversary of the “national icon”, Babasaheb remains an inspiration for millions of Indians and proponents of equality and social justice across the globe.

“Fittingly, although it’s a matter of coincidence, one can see the trace of Babasaheb’s radiant vision in the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the UN General Assembly to eliminate poverty, hunger and socio-economic inequality by 2030,” it said.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891. He died in 1956 and was posthumously conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1990.

