Two killed in road accident in Jammu

Two persons were killed on Sunday when the vehicle they were travelling collided with a truck in the Kana Chak area of Jammu, police said. Andul Hanif (50) and Abdul Hamid (48) were travelling in a car when it collided with a truck coming from opposite direction, a police officer said. He said the duo was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital where the doctors declared them as brought dead.

A case has been registered and investigations initiated, the truck driver managed to flee from the spot, he said adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

