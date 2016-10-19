Two Kendriya Vidyalaya students in Muzaffarpur who thrashed boy expelled

Two students of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur were expelled Monday over an August 25 incident in which a Class 12 student was allegedly thrashed by them inside the school. A purported video of the incident had gone viral recently.

The action against the two students, who are brothers, came after a four-member inspection team from Delhi submitted its report. The inspection team has recommended to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Delhi to take strong action against KV Muzaffarpur principal and some teachers for suppressing information about the incident. Although the incident took place in August, the school principal submitted a report to Muzaffarpur DM only last week.

Meanwhile, the two accused were produced before the juvenile justice board that sent them to an observation home.

The police action followed after the victim’s grandfather, who has left Muzaffarpur out of fear after the video surfaced, lodged a case against the two boys under the SC/ST Act on Sunday.

Earlier, the two boys had been booked on charges of assault on a complaint by the school authorities.

Muzaffarpur (City) SP Anand Kumar said: “Grandfather of victim said the boy had panicked after the incident and that he did not want to complain to the police out of fear that the two boys.”

