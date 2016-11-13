Two days after new Rs 2,000 note, a ‘fake’

Barely two days after banks began issuing the new, ‘high-security’ Rs 2,000 notes, police in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka have registered a case of cheating against unknown persons for allegedly using a colour photocopy of the new note.Police said Ashok, a vegetable vendor, realised the note was fake when he was tallying the day’s collection. G Krishnaraj, Circle Police inspector of Chikkamagalur city, said one of the workers at Ashok’s stall accepted a Rs 2,000 note from a man who made purchases worth Rs 1,700. The suspect, so far unidentified, allegedly handed over the note and said he would collect the balance later.

Watch What Else is Making News



Krishnaraj said the note was not counterfeit, but a colour photocopy of the newly released Rs 2,000 note. “We could easily see it was fake by looking at the border of the note,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App