Monday, June 18, 2018
Tricolour disrespected during Coldplay concert: Nationalist Congress Party


“#Coldplay singer #ChrisMartin insults Indian Flag in presence of #BJP & #ShivSena leaders. Hurts sentiments of 120 Cr Indians,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: November 21, 2016 1:42:08 am
coldplay, coldplay insults flag, indian flag coldplay, global citizen, global citizen concert, coldplay video, chris martin india flag, news, latest news, national news NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik soon after the concert posted a picture of Martin performing with the Tricolour tucked in his backpocket. (Youtube videograb)
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which had been vehemently protesting against the Global Citizen concert, has now claimed that the Tricolour was insulted by Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin Saturday night. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik soon after the concert posted a picture of Martin performing with the Tricolour tucked in his backpocket.

“#Coldplay singer #ChrisMartin insults Indian Flag in presence of #BJP & #ShivSena leaders. Hurts sentiments of 120 Cr Indians,” Malik tweeted Saturday night.

He then demanded that the BJP and Shiv Sena leaders should issue apologies to the nation for Martin’s behaviour.

