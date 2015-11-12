Tipu controversy: Girish Karnad, BJP MP get death threats

Online posts directed at the duo appeared even as the toll in the violence at Madikeri over the row climbed to two after a youth succumbed to bullet wounds. Online posts directed at the duo appeared even as the toll in the violence at Madikeri over the row climbed to two after a youth succumbed to bullet wounds.

Noted theatre personality, playwright and actor Girish Karnad and Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha have reportedly received death threats on social media over their views regarding celebrations of the birth anniversary of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

The alleged death threat against Karnad originated on Twitter from @Intolerant Chandra. The tweet said Karnad would meet the same fate as murdered Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi for his recent remarks praising Tipu Sultan’s contribution to Karnataka. Though Karnad, who is not on social media, dismissed the threat as a joke, Bengaluru police has decided to continue giving enhanced security to the playwright.

Since Tuesday, security has been stepped up at Karnad’s residence after people took offence to his remark that the Bengaluru International Airport would have been named after Tipu Sultan if the former Mysuru ruler had been a Hindu since his contribution to Karnataka was on par with that of Chatrapati Shivaji to Maharashtra.

The remark had in particular offended the Vokkaligas, since the airport has been named after an eminent 16th century member of the community Kempe Gowda. Following protests by Vokkaliga groups, Karnad had apologised.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who has been at the forefront of opposition to Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary celebrations, reportedly received a death threat on Facebook, where a picture of Simha was posted alongside a VHP activist who died in clashes between pro- and anti-Tipu Sultan groups in Kodagu district on November 10.

