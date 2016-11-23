Three BSF jawans injured in firing across LoC in Rajouri

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Three jawans of the Border Security Force were injured when the Pakistan Army opened heavy fire at Indian posts on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said. The jawans were immediately taken to the nearest hospital. “Doctors described their condition as stable,” the police officer said.

Defence sources said that the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling and firing since morning along the LoC — the de facto border that divides Jammu and Kashmir between the two countries. “Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate ceasefire violation since 9 a.m. on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Bhimber Gali, Krishna Ghati and Naushera sectors of Poonch and Rajouri districts,” defence spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said.

“They are using 120 mm mortars and automatics to target our positions. Our posts are responding strongly and giving a befitting reply,” said Mehta.

The incident happened a day after three Indian Army soldiers were killed on the LoC in Machil sector of the LoC. The body of one of the three slain soldiers was mutilated. The Army has vowed retribution against the “cowardly act by Pakistan Army”.

