Telephone exchange case: SC directs Dayanidhi Maran to appear for CBI questioning for 7 days

Former Union Telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran. Former Union Telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered former Union Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran to appear before CBI investigators for a week-long questioning over a criminal case lodged against him for allegedly abusing his official position by installing multiple BSNL telephone lines at his Chennai residence.

The DMK leader is being investigated in connection with an FIR lodged in 2013 for allegedly installing more than 300 BSNL telephone lines, which were used commercially for his family-run Sun TV network, at his residence. The FIR estimated a loss of over Rs 1.7 crore to the public exchequer.

After the CBI adduced records to show telephone lines were installed at Maran’s “verbal instructions,” a bench led by Justice T S Thakur asked the DMK leader to show up before the investigators on November 30 and said the CBI can grill him for a week thereafter between 11 am and 5 pm every day.

It further asked Maran’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi to ask his client to assist in the probe. “He must cooperate. You (Singhvi) ask him to answer questions,” said the bench while giving liberty to the CBI to move the court again in case Maran seeks to evade questions.

The bench also told Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi that the CBI should give Maran a questionnaire to enable him to answer properly. It further clarified: “We will ask him to appear before you (CBI) and you can question him but we will not allow you to take him in custody for now.”

During the proceeding, Maran’s counsel Singhvi offered payment of Rs 1.7 crore to seek a closure of the case but the AG opposed it, saying it is not only about non-payment of money but about a Cabinet minister abusing his official position and commission of various other criminal offences.

“The BSNL officials have stated it on record that a service connection was installed at his house in Chennai on his verbal instructions. There was no approval for a service connection at his Chennai residence but 700 lines were being used by him for high speed data transfer. The bills were zero since it was supposed to be a valid service connection in the name of the minister,” argued Rohatgi.

At this, the bench said the CBI should also question the BSNL officers to ascertain their role and whether they were threatened to install the telephone connections.

Maran was compelled to approach the top court after the Madras High Court on Monday cancelled his anticipatory bail on a request made by the CBI. The apex court had granted the former minister interim protection from arrest.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App