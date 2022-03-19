Telangana: NCB arrests pharma firm MD, four others for ‘exporting’ Tramadol to Pakistan

The Bengaluru unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested the managing director, associate vice president and three other employees of a pharmaceutical company in Telangana for allegedly re-exporting Tramadol to Pakistan. All five have been remanded in judicial custody.

NCB officials said that a search was conducted on Lucent Drugs Pvt Ltd, a pharma company in Sangareddy district, which manufactures Integrated API and Intermediates, and is also one of the key exporters of Tramadol.

The NCB detected unauthorised re-export of Tramadol to Pakistan by the pharma company to the tune of 25,000 kg in a year and discrepancy pertaining to the declared stock of Acetic Anhydride to the extent of around 3.85 kg.

“During the course of investigation, documentary and digital evidence revealed that the company exported Tramadol to Denmark, Germany and Malaysia and re-exported the same to Pakistan without any valid permission. The company had suppressed the ultimate destination i.e. Pakistan and re-export details,” an officer said.

“They have obtained NOC for export of Tramadol to Denmark, Germany and Malaysia only and not to Pakistan. They have re-exported 25,000 kg Tramadol to Pakistan without any valid permission during the year 2021,” he added.

During physical verification of declared stock of Acetic Anhydride in the factory premises, it was found that there is a shortage of 3.85 kg of Acetic Anhydride as compared to the declared stock.

There was discrepancy in the declared stock in the legally mandatory returns to the NCB and actual stock of Acetic Anhydride, the officer added.

Notably, recreational use of high doses of Tramadol is associated with an increased risk of seizures or convulsion.

Acetic Anhydride, a precursor/controlled substance, is an important reaction agent for the illicit production of heroin.