Sutlej-Yamuna Link issue: ‘Modi should announce release of Haryana’s share of water’

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Vidhan Sabha and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make an announcement for release of Haryana’s share of water through Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Modi is scheduled to be present at the inauguration of Haryana’s golden jubilee celebrations on November 1 at Gurgaon.

Addressing a press conference, Chautala said that SYL is the lifeline of Haryana. After the Supreme Court announced its decision on the issue, the Centre should complete the construction of SYL.

Chautala said that there is BJP government at the Centre, in Haryana as well as SAD-BJP government in Punjab. So, the BJP should get the issue resolved.

Terming the two years of BJP government in Haryana as a “complete failure”, Chautala said that all sections of society are suffering.

“During the Jat agitation, 31 youths died, but the PM did not say a word about it despite calling Haryana his second home. Property worth crores was destroyed. The government appointed Prakash Singh committee and then negated its report,” he said.

Chautala said that from 1966 to 2004, there was debt of Rs 23,400 crore on Haryana. In 10 years of Congress that followed, it increased to Rs 59000 crore. During the tenure of the current government, it has increased further.

