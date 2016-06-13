CPM’s Bengal unit to continue its ties with Congress

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury at the residence of Judith D’Souza, in Kolkata on Sunday. Judith was abducted from Kabul on Thursday evening. Express Photo/Partha Paul CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury at the residence of Judith D’Souza, in Kolkata on Sunday. Judith was abducted from Kabul on Thursday evening. Express Photo/Partha Paul

Keeping aside the official stand of the Left Front, the CPM West Bengal committee on Sunday batted in favour of carrying forward the alliance with Congress in the state.

Asserting that their alliance will continue, CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra and 50 other party members unitedly pitched in favour of the alliance with Congress during the two-day state committee meet, which was also attended by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Politburo members Prakash Karat and M A Baby .

“We will work with all Left parties outside of the Left Front and also work together with democratic secular parties,” Mishra said.

Evading a direct reply, Yechury said, “We have to unite all the Left and secular forces to fight against the undemocratic attack in Bengal.” Later, he visited the family members of Judith D’Souza, who has been abducted from Taimani area of Kabul, and assured them of all help.

Sources said Mishra had to face stiff opposition from 13 state committee members, particularly from the party units of Bardhaman, Jalpaiguri and Hooghly. They criticized the state party leadership “compromising” Left unity, and alleged that it had forged an “opportunist political alliance” with Congress in West Bengal. To this, Mishra said there was a need to carry forward the alliance in the state in order to resist the undemocratic attack on opposition parties of Bengal, said a senior state committee member on conditions of anonymity.

“There are no reasons and circumstances for the Left Front to disintegrate due to the tie-up. It will remain intact and there is no question of any misunderstanding. All have to do their bit,” Mishra said.

CPM for the first time since its humiliating electoral reverse organised the state committee meet to discuss the reasons behind the poll debacle and issue of forging an alliance with Congress in the state, by violating the official party line.

During the closed-door meet, Mishra alleged malpractices in the recently held state Assembly poll. “We cannot say that this election was free and fair… Around 5 per cent of the complaints made to the Election Commission are yet to be disposed while the outcome of the remaining 95 per cent of the complaints were yet to be known,” he claimed.

However, Mishra said had the CPM not gone in favour of alliance with the Congress in the state, the condition of CPM and Left Front would have been much worse and they would have won lesser number of votes.

During the course of elections, 1,924 party workers were injured in political clashes and 9,028 were thrown out of their houses, he alleged, adding that their vote percentage has increased in 169 seats.

After a review of election performance of the alliance, Mishra said they need a detailed and in-depth review at the booth level. “We discussed organisational weakness. In some constituencies we could not reach out to the people,” the CPM leader said.

Several pro-alliance state committee members also lashed out at the central leadership for their dual stand on the issue of alliance. “The hesitation on the part of the central leaders to come out clean on the alliance in Bengal, has created confusion among the masses. The Politburo leaders themselves had said the state committee will take a call on alliance, but when we took the call, the central committee had hesitation to accept it and now they are saying that the decision was not in consonance with the party line,” a committee member said.

Last Friday, several Left Front constituents had criticised the leadership of its major partner CPM for “compromising” Left unity, alleging that it had forged an “opportunist political alliance” with Congress in the state. Earlier in the day, Congress had also made it clear that it will continue its alliance with the Left Front in West Bengal.

The CPM West Bengal unit’s call to carry forward the alliance in state will be discussed in the upcoming central committee meet of the party next week.

with PTI inputs.

