Surgical strikes: Congress distances itself from Sanjay Nirupam’s comments, says ‘we trust our troops’

Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam . (file photo) Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam . (file photo)

The Congress party on Tuesday distanced itself from Mumbai state-unit chief Sanjay Nirupam’s remarks on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army last month, inside Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. “Every Indian wants surgical strikes against Pakistan but not a fake one to extract just political benefit by BJP. politics over national interest(sic),” Nirupam tweeted.

Congress spokesperson R S Surjewala told reporters that the party doesn’t agree with Nirupam and has taken a serious note of it. Saying that it wasn’t the first or the last time the army had conducted such covert strikes, Congress demanded the Modi government to unmask Pakistan’s propoganda by making public all the evidences related to the operation.

WATCH VIDEO: Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Calls Surgical Strikes Against Pakistan ‘Fake’

“Congress ko humari sena pe poora bharosa hai. Ye na to pehla surgical strike thaa, na ye aakhri surgical strike hoga. It’s time that Government of India unmasks Pakistan’s false propaganda by revealing the evidences we have,” Srujewala said.

The ruling coalition partner Bharatiya Janata Party took strong exception to Nirupam’s comments, doubting the veracity of the strikes. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that such immature statements give Islamabad more ammunition to attack New Delhi. “It is quite childish behaviour on part of Mr Sanjay Nirupam, who claims to be a tall leader of the Congress Party when he questions the credibility of the Indian Army by questioning the surgical strike which was conducted by the Indian Army on the launch pads of Pakistan,” said Patra.

“This gives more ammunition to Pakistan to attack India. The Congress Party should not speak the voice of Pakistan, they should speak the voice and sentiments of India,” he added.

On the intervening night of September 28 and 29, army conducted surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads along the LoC, inflicting “significant casualties” on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from PoK. Pakistan, however, has been dismissing the claim as “fabrication of truth” and said India was creating “media hype” by re-branding cross-border fire as surgical strikes.

With inputs from agencies

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd