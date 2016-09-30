Delhi Assembly resolution congratulates PM Modi, Army chief

“We congratulate the Prime Minister, the Centre, the Union Home Minister, the Defence Minister and the chiefs of the armed forces. Let this line be added,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. “We congratulate the Prime Minister, the Centre, the Union Home Minister, the Defence Minister and the chiefs of the armed forces. Let this line be added,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution congratulating the Army and the political leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC, but the exercise too had its share of AAP-BJP tussle.

The Assembly, dominated by Aam Aadmi Party, has often seen sharp attacks by the ruling party on Modi, whose name was on Friday included in the resolution following a demand by Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Vijender Gupta. BJP has just three MLAs in the 70-member House. The resolution in its original form did not refer to any individual.

“We congratulate the Prime Minister, the Centre, the Union Home Minister, the Defence Minister and the chiefs of the armed forces. Let this line be added,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. The resolution, introduced by Kejriwal and passed unanimously, also condemned the Uri attacks in which 19 soldiers were killed and warned Pakistan to desist from repeating such “misadventures” in the future. It also extended wholehearted support to measures to be taken by the Union government for protecting the country’s territorial integrity and demanded that rogue elements responsible for causing hardship to the common people of the subcontinent be “isolated”.

Earlier, Gupta said the resolution had certain shortcomings and demanded that Modi’s name be inserted as even the Army Chief has “praised the political leadership”. Gupta also urged Kejriwal to delete his September 27 tweet that read “Excellent article. On Uri, rather than Pak, India seems to be getting isolated internationally.” The CM had shared an opinion piece on Indo-Pak tensions following the Uri attack.

“The tweet was made when the forces were on their way to the mission. It will have a negative impression when the world has focused its attention towards India,” Gupta said. Ministers including Sisodia, Kapil Mishra and Gopal Rai participated in a brief discussion on the resolution.

