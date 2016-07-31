Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Poster in Srinagar warns girls, shopkeepers

Poster in Srinagar warns girls, shopkeepers

"We request all girls, please do not use Scooty (two-wheeler). If we see any girl who rides Scooty, we will burn the Scooty as well as the girl," read the poster.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: July 31, 2016 6:07:58 pm
Srinagar, Kashmir, Srinagar scooty, women two wheelers, srinagar scooty threat, srinagar women threat, srinagar scooty poster, scooty poster, scooty, news, Srinagar news, latest news, national news, Kashmir news, India news, Jammu, Jammu news, Kashmir, Sangbaaz poster, Sangbaaz “We request all girls, please do not use Scooty (two-wheeler). If we see any girl who rides Scooty, we will burn the Scooty as well as the girl,” read the poster.
Top News

A poster of hitherto-unknown group of stone-pelters has appeared in Srinagar, threatening girls against riding two-wheelers or they would be set on fire.

“We request all girls, please do not use Scooty (two-wheeler). If we see any girl who rides Scooty, we will burn the Scooty as well as the girl,” reads the poster by ‘Sangbaaz (stone-pelters) Association Jammu and Kashmir’ that was found pasted at the city centre in Srinagar.

The so-called association has also warned shopkeepers, vendors and banks against opening their establishments “till the end of this fight”. The group warned “for the last time” that they should “shut down or face consequences”. It also asked all private transport to “cooperate with us”.

The association also asked mosque management committees to raise slogans and play anthems after every prayer. A police official said the poster is being examined and those behind it are being traced.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Meet the residents of a small town who stay back as Hurricane Florence comes their way
Watch Now
Meet the residents of a small town who stay back as Hurricane Florence comes the
Buzzing Now
Advertisement