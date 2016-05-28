Sri Lanka north council aborts motion to congratulate Jayalalithaa

AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa after administering oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Madras University Centenary auditorium in Chennai. (Source: PTI) AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa after administering oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Madras University Centenary auditorium in Chennai. (Source: PTI)

Sri Lanka’s Tamil-controlled Northern Provincial Council’s attempt to adopt a motion to congratulate J Jayalalithaa for becoming the Tamil Nadu chief minister has been aborted.

Northern Province Chief Minister C V Wigneswaran on Friday presented the motion, which was opposed by the opposition United People’s Freedom Alliance councillor V Jayathilake.

The councillor cited last week’s floods disaster in Sri Lanka and said it was inappropriate for the NPC to adopt congratulatory motions for Indian politicians when the country had faced a natural disaster.

Northern Provincial Council (NPC) Vice Chairman Anton Jeganathan of Wigneswaran’s own Tamil National Alliance backed Jayathilake, who is a Sinhalese.

Jeganathan said the NPC was ‘wrong to debatew Jayalalithaa when foreign countries have come forward to help flood victims and the council must first debate the floods situation, he argued.

“The Chief Minister was acting outside the agenda for the day and his own members supported me when I said the council needed to consider the floods disaster,” Jayathilake said.

As other TNA councillors also opposed the motion, the move was aborted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App