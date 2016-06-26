34% spike in drug seizures in NCR: Narcotics Control Bureau

A total of 36 operations were conducted by the agency in the NCR during 2014-15. File Photo for representational purposes. A total of 36 operations were conducted by the agency in the NCR during 2014-15. File Photo for representational purposes.

Seizure of drugs by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the national capital region saw a spike during the 2015-16 financial year as about 225 kgs of contraband was seized here from international peddling cartels, in which women too were involved.

According to the latest data of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the central agency tasked to combat drugs menace in the country arrested a total of 27 peddlers during the fiscal which included 18 foreigners.

The agency seized 225 kgs of various category of narcotics like heroin, cocaine, charas, pseudoephedrine, methaqualone and amphetamine as part of its 47 operations in the NCR region during this time, a rise of about 34 per cent as compared to the 167 kgs of such recoveries by the agency during the 2014-15 fiscal.

Out of the 18 foreigners arrested, seven were women who acted as couriers, also constitute a formidable bulk of those arrested. Seven out of the total 18 arrested foreigners were females.

Amongst the nine Indians arrested in these cases during the same time period, only one was female.

During 2014-15 fiscal, the NCB arrested 21 foreigners, including ten females, and 25 Indians under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The arrested Indians included two women.

A total of 36 operations were conducted by the agency in the NCR during 2014-15, the data said.

Amongst the foreigners held for these offences, majority came from African countries like Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Zimbabwe.

NCB chief R R Bhatnagar, on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse today, said the agency will carry out a special fortnight long awareness campaign to prepare capacity against the menace of drugs in the country.

