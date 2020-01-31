Soon in Punjab goverment offices: Biometric attendance system

The Personnel Department of Punjab government Tuesday issued guidelines in this regard to heads of all the government departments. (Representational Photo) The Personnel Department of Punjab government Tuesday issued guidelines in this regard to heads of all the government departments. (Representational Photo)

Punjab will soon have a biometric attendance system (BAS) in all government offices, boards and corporations.

The Personnel Department of Punjab government Tuesday issued guidelines in this regard to heads of all the government departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, Punjab and Haryana High Court Registrar and all-district and session judges and to chairmen and managing directors of all the boards and corporations.

The correspondence said that BAS was being introduced to improve supervision of attendance during the office period and was an attempt to “digitalise” existing attendance system

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App