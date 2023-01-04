scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital

According to them, Sonia Gandhi has been suffering from a respiratory infection. 

sonia gandhiFormer Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday for routine check-up, sources said.

Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital, they said. According to them, Sonia Gandhi has been suffering from a respiratory infection.

Sources added that Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey at 6 am on Wednesday after halting for the night at Mavikalan in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.  Priyanka Gandhi did not, however, join Rahul Gandhi at the yatra’s resumption. She is likely to join after noon, party sources said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 14:56 IST
Next Story

Inflation drives Britain’s record Christmas grocery sales

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close