Sikh militant Bhullar discharged in 21-yr-old TADA case

Sikh militant Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar was Monday discharged in a 21-year-old Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act case — the last one pending against him in which hearing started just three months ago in an Amritsar TADA court.

It was on February 10 this year that police filed a challan in the case registered against Bhullar in 1995 under sections 307/34 of the IPC, sections 3/4/5 of the TADA Act and section 5 of the Explosive Act at Batala Sadar police station.

TADA court judge S S Sahni said the police failed to provide documents to prove that proper procedures were followed while registering the TADA case against Bhullar.

The court also cited lack of direct evidence against Bhullar and said the police also could not show any recovery from the Sikh militant.

Bhullar was granted bail in the case on March 3.

The development is likely to help Bhullar get parole with the TADA court judge also seeking a report on his mental health.

Dr P D Garg, head of the psychiatry department at the Government Medical College, Amritsar, submitted a report that Bhullar can recover better in a homely environment.

Bhullar’s death sentence, awarded to him in the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case, was commuted by the Supreme court into life imprisonment in 2014. His family has been making efforts for his parole since then. An application for the same is pending with the Civil Line Police Station in Amritsar.

