Sikh community India’s strong link with outside world: Modi

The Sikh community has become a strong link between India and the outside world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said even as he termed the Indian diaspora, of which the community is a significant part, as “rashtradoot”.

“The New India is touching new dimensions, leaving its mark on the entire world. This period of Covid pandemic is the biggest example of this. At the beginning of this, people were expressing concerns about whether India would be able to deal with the pandemic. But, now people are giving examples of India everywhere,” Modi said while hosting a Sikh delegation at his official residence on Friday evening.

Modi, who recently addressed from the Red Fort at an event to commemorate the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, added: “Our Gurus have taught us courage and service. The people of India went to different parts of the world without any resources and achieved success through their labour. This is the spirit of New India today.”

Pointing out that the Sikh community has always played as a crucial connection between India and the other countries, Modi said he has got “opportunities to strengthen it further” and that he has been doing it. Indian diaspora, according to him, has been acting as “rashtradoot”. Addressing the delegation that included NRIs, he said: “You all are India’s lofty identity and voice outside. You have played a significant role in brightening India’s name outside. The increased respect and honour brings more opportunities also.”

Sporting a turban, Modi was flanked by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the stage.

He said that the “entire country feels grateful to Sikhs for their contributions in the freedom struggle and in the post-Independence era”. According to the Prime Minister, the Gurus inspired people in India and the Sikh tradition of “Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat”.

Modi has initiated a series of efforts to reach out to the Sikh community especially those in Punjab, following widespread anger against the central government over the contentious farm laws, now withdrawn. Besides the opening of Kartarpur corridor, Modi has announced a series of decisions to honour Sikh Gurus.

The Prime Minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ as a tribute to the sons of the 10th Guru who attained martyrdom fighting the Mughals under Aurangzeb. The Modi government also commemorated the 400th anniversary of the martyrdom of the Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was executed by the Mughals for protesting against the persecution of Kashmiri Pandits.

The PM, earlier this year, had met another Sikh delegation that included eminent personalities from the community, and the meeting was described by the delegation as “like a hug” to the community.