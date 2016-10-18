Shiv Sena takes jibe at PM Narendra Modi over Maharashtra minister’s remarks

A Maratha rally in Thane district. Deepak Joshi A Maratha rally in Thane district. Deepak Joshi

Taking a jibe at BJP over Maharashtra Minister Rajkumar Badole’s remarks that Maratha Morchas are successful due to the money power involved, Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the ruling party should clarify if the rallies of its central leaders are conducted in the same manner. Badole, who holds Social Justice portfolio, had recently said at an event in Aurangabad, “Whoever comes up nowadays, stages protests and demands reservations. Their agitations draw crowds as they have more money.”

In an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Sena said, “Badole has tried to clarify his remarks by saying that he did not speak about Marathas in particular but was only talking about the general situation in rallies. If that is true, then what about Amit Shah’s rallies, where he is sweating it out to bring in crowds as part of his UP poll campaign?”

“What about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attracts large crowds at his gathering? BJP should clarify if these leaders pay money to people,” Sena asked.

The ruling ally said Badole has done “injustice” to the Maratha community by alleging that money is being paid to people for being present at the silent rallies.

“Maratha rallies are successful due to discipline, making proper use of the media, good administrators and their anger towards the dispensation. Badole’s comments will only add to the woes of the BJP,” Sena said.

Ministers in the BJP-led state government instead of making such comments should rather focus on the reasons for which the community was forced to demand reservations, it said.

“Words that may cause social disharmony should not be spoken and care should be taken to ensure communities do not fight with other communities,” it said.

