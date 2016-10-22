Sheena Bora case: In supplementary chargesheet, CBI refers to Peter Mukerjea, Indrani ‘threatening’ Rahul

The CBI has claimed Peter was involved in the conspiracy to murder Sheena and had deliberately attempted to mislead Rahul after her death. The CBI has claimed Peter was involved in the conspiracy to murder Sheena and had deliberately attempted to mislead Rahul after her death.

In its second supplementary chargesheet in the Sheena Bora murder case, the CBI has cited an email in which Rahul Mukerjea refers to an alleged threat from his father Peter and wife Indrani.

The email was sent by Rahul, Peter’s son from his first marriage, in July 2012, three months after Sheena disappeared. Addressing Sheena, he wrote, “I dunno what the heck is going on!! People are still calling me with their worry. P and I (Peter and Indrani) are still giving me bakwaas and warning me about being shot or beaten up.”

Rahul’s statement and other emails formed part of the two earlier chargesheets filed against Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Peter. The CBI has claimed Peter was involved in the conspiracy to murder Sheena and had deliberately attempted to mislead Rahul after her death. Rahul, who was in a relationship with Sheena, had been attempting to look for her since April 23, 2012, when she was allegedly murdered. A few other mails exchanged between Rahul, Peter and others form part of the chargesheet filed by the CBI on Friday.

The CBI has also cited an email sent by Peter to Rahul in May 2012 on Rahul and Sheena’s relationship. “…initially I was ok with the relationship as I figured due to economic pressures it could break anyway — as Sheena would want more from life and would tell you that and leave you if she didn’t get it after a while. And I was more interested in your safety. I could understand you having a broken heart for a time but nothing more than that and I didn’t want any harm to come to you in the processes,” Peter’s email states. It ends with, “Who knows what things people can get up to in their quest for saving their girls or their reputations.”

To counter Peter’s claim that there is no evidence against him in the chargesheet, the CBI cites further

statements. The agency in a statement given by accused turned approver Shyamvar Rai, driver of Indrani, has said Peter was kept informed about the selection of place of disposal of Sheena’s body when conducting a recce, a day before the murder.

The CBI has also recorded further the statement of Indrani’s secretary, Kajal Sharma, who has said she did not speak with Peter pretending to be Sheena. Peter had claimed he told Rahul about having spoken to Sheena after Indrani made him speak with her. It was alleged that Indrani had made Kajal speak to Peter pretending to be Sheena.

“Peter was familiar with her voice as she was their only employee and he frequently talked to her for official as well as personal works,” the chargesheet reads.

It also states that Vidhie, Indrani’s daughter with Khanna, whom Peter had adopted, was also dissuaded from having any contact with Rahul and Sheena. The email by Vidhie to Rahul states that she had been told not to be in touch with him. A similar mail was allegedly sent to Rahul by Peter where he gave him a list of people not to be in contact with, which included Sheena’s family members in Guwahati, including her brother, Mikhail.

The CBI also states that Peter and Indrani were against the relationship of Sheena and Rahul.

The chargesheet further includes 13 witness statements, including that of Sheena’s younger brother, Mekhail. Though an important part of the case, the CBI had not included his statement in the earlier chargesheets. The special court will hear arguments on opening of the case by the CBI on Saturday.

