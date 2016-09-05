Sending all-party delegation to J-K big achievement: Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Describing the sending of an all-party delegation to Kashmir as a “big achievement”, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today said the move conveyed a message to the people of the Valley that the country’s political community was concerned about them.

“Sending of a delegation of all party to Jammu and Kashmir is a big achievement. By this, a message has gone to Kashmiris that all the political parties of the country are concerned about them,” Mahajan, who is local (Indore) MP told reporters on the sidelines of a government meet. A lot of talking has been done on Kashmir since last couple of years. Now, proper steps are being taken, she said. Asked that the separatists had refused to talk to the delegation, Mahajan said that if people make the visitors return without holding talks with them, it was not going to work.

The separatists may be few in number, the peace lovers’ population is high in Jammu and Kashmir and for such people the all-party delegation is a boon, Mahajan said.

