Securitymen accused of molestation in Chhattisgarh, police deny

Two months after similar allegations were levelled in Bijapur, residents of Kunna and Peddapara villages in Sukma have accused security forces of molesting and misbehaving with women while undertaking combing operations. Accompanied by AAP leader Soni Sori, six women have alleged that police force personnel misbehaved with them, assaulted them and hit them on their private parts.

Senior police officers said they will investigate the charges when a case is filed, but added that “the allegations are completely false, and a part of propaganda from the Naxals to counter their military losses”.

According to the complaint that was filed at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the residents alleged that the incident took place on January 12. It also includes accounts of six women who alleged they were stripped and abused, ridiculed and hit on their private parts.

The complaint was filed on January 15, and the Deputy Commissioner has forwarded it to the IGP (Bastar), as well as the Sukma Collector and SP.

When contacted, S R P Kalluri, IG, Bastar said, “Soni Sori and the village residents can partake of all legal recourse available to them. When a complaint is filed, we will investigate.”

He said that in a “preliminary sense”, these allegations were “entirely false”, and also launched an attack on Sori. “When Naxals have realised that they are not faring well militarily, they activate their organs, which are sympathisers and other organisations which level these allegations,” he said.

