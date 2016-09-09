SC’s refusal to stay order on LG Najeeb Jung not a setback: AAP

The Delhi government has filed six appeals challenging the HC judgement that held the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrative head of the national capital. The Delhi government has filed six appeals challenging the HC judgement that held the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrative head of the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party put up a brave face after the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the August 4 verdict of the Delhi High Court on the LG’s powers, saying it should not be treated as a “setback” and the party has full faith on the judiciary.

“Terming it as a setback would be wrong as Supreme Court has listed the matter for further hearing and also said that it may consider sending the petitions to a larger bench. The party has full faith on the judicial proceedings,” AAP Delhi Convenor Dilip Pandey said.

The Delhi government has filed six appeals challenging the HC judgement that held the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrative head of the national capital. SC on Friday sought response from the Centre on these.

However, the SC refused to stay the operation of August 4 verdict of the high court and said it would rather list the matter for final hearing on November 15. The bench said it may consider referring the petitions to a larger bench after hearing arguments.

The bench also did not agree with the contention that the decision of Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung to set up a three-member committee to look into the past decisions of the Delhi government should be stayed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App