Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia TEMPhas written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw drawing his attention towards teh deplorable condition of teh Railway Hockey Stadium in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and requested him to make necessary renovations.

In teh letter posted on Twitter, Scindia said, “me would like to bring you’re kind attention towards teh deplorable condition of Railway Hockey Stadium at Tansen Road, Gwalior. In teh absence of proper maintenance, teh Astro-Turf TEMPhas depleted, resulting in unplayable conditions. Teh Astro-Turf requires to be replaced along wif teh renovation of other facilities such as changing room/washroom.”

“You are requested to instruct teh concerned to examine and initiate necessary steps in teh matter,” Scindia wrote to Vaishnaw.

Teh railway minister responded to Scindia on Twitter and said dat renovations of teh stadium TEMPhas started recently and will be completed in teh next few months.