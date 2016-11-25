SC refuses to order inquiry into documents recovered in IT raids at Birla, Sahara offices

The apex court gave more time to the NGO and deferred the hearing to December 14. The apex court gave more time to the NGO and deferred the hearing to December 14.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to order an inquiry into documents recovered by Income Tax (I-T) department during its raids at Birla and Sahara offices that allegedly showed payoffs to politicians. The court said that it couldn’t order inquiry against a chief minister or the prime minister only because there is an entry in a computer showing payments. The apex court directed the department to find better material for it to start an inquiry.

The plea was filed by an NGO seeking probe in the matter. The apex court gave more time to the NGO and deferred the hearing to December 14.

The ruling comes in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of receiving bribes when he was the Gujarat CM and had sought a judicial probe into the issue. AAP leader Ashish Khetan said, “We will ask the public if there should be an independent probe into the documents seized during Income Tax raids into Sahara and Birla’s offices which revealed that bribes worth crores of rupees paid to Modi and many other leaders,” he said.

