Samajwadi Party cadre aim for victory through ‘Vikas Rath Yatra’

Exuding confidence, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the ‘Vikas Rath Yatra’ will determine victory for the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming assembly elections. Akhilesh said the yatra is an attempt to back the support of the people by making them aware of the unbiased endeavours made by the Samajwadi Party for the development of the state. “It is an attempt to put forth the achievements of the Samajwadi government in front of the people of the state. Moreover, through this Vikas Yatra, we will also share the plans we have for the state after once again forming the government. The promises which we made have been fulfilled. So this in an attempt to make contact with people, win their support and talk to them so that we are able to win the next elections with huge mandate,” Akhilesh told ANI.

“If seen from the political point of view, it is the most important state and I believe that this state in the future will give direction to national politics. I am sure the way the Samajwadi Party has worked for all the sections of the state without any biasness it will win in the coming elections. As people in the end of the dayvote for the party which has brought development,” he added. Echoing similar sentiments Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s wife and MP Dimple Yadav said that the ‘Yatra’ is a historic beginning which will ensure victory for the Samajwadi Party.

“This was a historic beginning. All the people who have gathered here including our party workers are youth. The beginning today has been very positive and because of which we are very positive and hopeful about the elections,” she said. “The Samajwadi Party has done a lot of development work and in every step we have brought and implement such policies through which we can improve the lives of the people of the state and like Neta ji said that we will win with huge mandate,” she added. Launching his bid for a second term as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav today started a state-wide rath yatra named ‘Vikas Rath Yatra’.

The ‘Vikas Rath Yatra’, which was flagged off from the state capital, is organised to convey a message of unity in the ruling party and to discuss the agenda of development and other social welfare schemes ahead of the state assembly elections. Akhilesh will travel 75 km in Lucknow and neighbouring Unnao atop a modified Mercedes bus, which can also be called a Mercedes “rath” from Lucknow. All schools in the state capital and Unnao have been shut owing to the ‘VVIP movement’, which is all set to bring the state capital and the Lucknow-Kanpur highway to a grinding halt. According to report, a cavalcade of over thousands SUVs and trucks will seek to send a message to the party leadership that Akhilesh is the ‘most acceptable’ face of Samajwadi Party.

