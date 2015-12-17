Rural distress in Nabarangpur: Five farmers, five suicides in 30 days, families blame loan burden, drought

With paddy crop gone, cattle are having a field day. (Express Photo by: Debabrata Mohanty) With paddy crop gone, cattle are having a field day. (Express Photo by: Debabrata Mohanty)

On October 18, Baldev Gond of Nangaguda village in Nabarangpur’s Umerkote block walked to his three-acre crop of shrivelled maize stubs with wife Radai. After incurring losses in his harvest last year due to unseasonal rains, a dejected Baldev had hoped to make up this time. Minutes after the couple reached the field, Baldev told his wife that he would return after taking a look at his 2.75-acre paddy crop a few kilometres away.

Fifteen days later, Baldev’s body was found hanging from a jamun tree near a river flowing past the neighbouring Kisaguda village. “I could only identify him from the mobile phone that he carried in his trouser pocket,” said Radai. His family did not bring the body home and buried him near the tree.

Gond was among five farmers to committ suicide in the span of 30 days — up to November 17 — in India’s poorest district Nabarangpur, the focus of a year-long assignment by The Indian Express. Going by the accounts of their families — all in the Below Poverty Line category — in all the five cases , the common worry was about defaulting on loans after failure of their crops this year due to drought. But police and the district administration ascribed the deaths to “personal reasons not connected to the crops”.

“One can’t attribute the deaths exclusively to crop loss. Our field investigations revealed there were other reasons, too, such as family disputes and disturbances,” said Nabarangpur collector Rashmita Panda .

Yet, the toll in Nabarangpur is a reflection of the 120 suicides by farmers reported from across Odisha this year, when an irregular rainfall pattern (see box ) and the crushing burden of high-interest loans from local moneylenders have spelt doom for maize and paddy cultivators.

The state government on its part has denied any links between these suicides and crop failures. Officials in Nabarangpur, however, confirmed the drought has affected over 30,000 hectares or a third of the district’s paddy area during the Kharif season. Maize planted over 65,000 hectare this season has also been affected by scanty rainfall, they said.

Nabarangpur civil supplies officer Ram Prasad Padhy told The Indian Express the drought would cut the government’s paddy procurement this year from 16 lakh quintal last year to an expected 12 lakh quintal.

Asamati, mother of Chaituram Gond. (Express Photo by: Debabrata Mohanty) Asamati, mother of Chaituram Gond. (Express Photo by: Debabrata Mohanty)

‘He was under stress’

According to Baldev’ wife Radai, the farmer was distressed over his crop loan dues of Rs 8,600 at the Large Area Multi-purpose Cooperative Society (LAMPCS) in Umerkote.

“He had defaulted and we had no other way, but to borrow from a moneylender in Murttuma (a neighbouring village) at 5 per cent a month. The loan of Rs 30,000 was in the form of maize seeds and fertiliser,” said Radai. Had his crop survived, he probably would have made at least Rs 75,000 and paid back most dues. “He even sold two of his bullocks for Rs 20,000 to pay for his agriculture expenses,” she added.

But as the monsoon failed Nabarangpur — not raining when it was required — the maize crop withered. “He was under great stress since last month after it failed. The paddy also did not grow well,” said Radai.

“Baldev was so desperate that he even worked as a mason a fortnight before he died,” said neighbour Ghasiram Gond. However, a joint inquiry report submitted by the police and tehsildar said that Baldev died due to other reasons. “He was a mason by profession. He had not taken any loan,” said Nabarangpur SP Jugal Kishore B.

‘He stopped eating’

Like Baldev, Dasuru Gouda in Ramsa village under Jharigam block left his village around noon on November 15. His wife Sanai said he was worried about his withered paddy on six acres of land, including four acres where he was a sharecropper.

As rains deserted, the upland paddy of Dasuru withered completely, leaving him hopeless. “The Rs 35,000 loan he had taken from Jharigam LAMPCS over the last three years was outstanding. He had also taken a short-term crop loan of Rs 15,000 from Bank of Baroda and Rs 12,000 from a local tribal at a monthly rate of 5 per cent,” said Sanai. Dasuru had told Sanai he would be back for lunch. “I was worried as he had stopped eating three days before, distressed about the failed crop. When he did not turn up, we searched, but could not find him,” said Sanai.

According to the police, Dasuru’s body was found hanging from a cashew plantation next to his field.

‘He had consumed pesticide’

It was crop failure again that seemingly claimed Kamaldas Majhi in neighbouring Phuphugaon village of Jharigam block. The 50-year-old Bhatra tribal, a father of four sons and a daughter, had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 30,000 from Umerkote LAMPCS to cultivate paddy over seven acres of land.

On November 17, as Majhi woke up and was having tea, he started vomiting. “When he reached hospital, he told us he had taken pesticide. We don’t know when he consumed the poison,” said his daughter-in-law Tobo Majhi. Police said the post-mortem report showed presence of an organophosphate compound in his stomach.

Devisingh Majhi said his son was distressed over the outstandings to the LAMPCS. “He had taken loan for the first time. His last two maize crops failed due to unseasonal rains,” he said, adding that Majhi was making ends meet by working as a cowherd.

‘He was worried about loan’

On November 6, in Mauradihi village of Raighar block, tribal Chaituram Gond hanged himself from a tamarind tree near his kutcha house, where he lived with his widowed mother Asamati Gond.

Apart from the 1.5 acre of his own land where he planted paddy, Chaituram was growing maize on two acres of land as sharecropper in neighbouring Hatigam village. Police records show that following his father’s death over a family feud, Chaituram had spent three years in jail before he was released last year. “He had taken Rs 20,000 from at 5 per cent interest. Since the time his maize and paddy crop withered, he was talking less and less. He was worried about repaying the loan,” said Asamati.

‘Took loan from sister-in-law’

In Purunapani village of Nandahandi block, Baga Paika hanged himself from a banyan tree on October 28. His wife Sabi said Baga was worried over the Rs 20,000 he had borrowed from his sister-in-law Sebati at 10 per cent monthly interest.

A landless farmer, Paika stayed in his father-in-law’s village in Kutia while he ploughed over six acres as a sharecropper. As the paddy in the upland withered, Sabi recalls that her husband was worried about returning the money. “My sister-in-law had taken the loan herself from Adhikar Microfinance at 26 per cent interest. He feared that she would come any day asking for the loan,” she said.

Paddy costlier now: Official

Although the administration and the families differ over the cause of these suicides, a local official said that the rising indebtedness of small and marginal farmers in Nabarangpur could be attributed to increased expenditure in paddy production.

“Although paddy is a self-pollinated crop, most farmers here would rather buy hybrid seeds from dealers every year. The seed replacement ratio even in varieties is around 50 per cent,” said assistant agriculture officer Anshuman Patnaik.

“The per-acre expenditure in Nabarangpur is also very high due to more use of fertiliser. Here moneylenders don’t give money directly. Rather they would give fertiliser and hybrid seeds and thus encourage farmers to use more fertiliser than necessary,” he said.

