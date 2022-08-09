scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

RSS an association of upper castes, PM Modi a great dramatist: Siddaramaiah

The former state chief minister questioned BJP's and RSS' contribution to India's freedom struggle and alleged that they have opposed the national flag, anthem and the Constitution.

By: PTI | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 9, 2022 5:44:37 pm
pm modi, modi visit karnataka, leader of opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah, what did siddaramaiah say, modi rally karnataka, Siddaramaiah modi, Congress, BJP, Indian Express NewsFormer Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (PTI)

Calling the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh an “association of upper castes”, senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday called the central government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a “drama”, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “great dramatist”.

The former state chief minister questioned BJP’s and RSS’ contribution to India’s freedom struggle and alleged that they have opposed the national flag, anthem and the Constitution. “How can they be patriots?” he asked.

“I have been opposing the RSS from the beginning as it is just an association of upper castes, that’s the reason they believe in the ‘Chaturvarna’ system (caste system). Chaturvarna system believes in the supremacy of upper castes; if that system continues, there will be inequality which may in turn lead to exploitation,” Siddaramaiah said.

Read |Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag

All Sangh Parivar organisations like the RSS, BJP, Hindu Mahasabha, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and Bajrang Dal believe in such a caste system and ideology, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly alleged while speaking during an event organised at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office here to commemorate the Quit India Movement’s anniversary.

Calling BJP’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a “drama”, he alleged that “their (BJP) ideological leaders like V D Savarkar, M S Golwalkar and RSS mouthpiece ‘Organiser’ had opposed the national tricolour. We must expose them.” For about 52 years, the national flag was not hoisted on RSS headquarters at Nagpur in Maharashtra, Siddaramaiah alleged.

Claiming that it is the Congress and its leaders who are responsible for “free India”, Siddaramaiah alleged that Savarakar had written an apology letter to the British to be freed from jail, and he is being called “Veer Savarkar”.

“Had Golwalkar or Hedgewar (RSS leaders) fought for this country’s freedom, been to jail or sacrificed their lives for it?… (PM) Narendra Modi was born in free India, while I at least was born 12 days ahead of Independence; these people today, preach us about patriotism and independence,” he said.

“Theirs (BJP/RSS) is a complete drama, Modi is a great dramatist…we should expose these fake patriots, only Congress has morality…we should inform people and make them aware,” he added.

State Congress chief D K Shivakumar, citing the Enforcement Directorate’s action against his party leadership in the National Herald cases, said, there is an “undeclared emergency” in the country.

Also Read |Every institution in India under BJP-RSS control, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

He said the Congress was the “true inheritor” of the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and India’s freedom struggle, as he accused the BJP government of “trying to change history and insulting the national flag and anthem”.

The Karnataka Congress has decided to take out a mega foot march carrying the tricolour from the Sangolli Rayanna Circle to the National College ground in Basavanagudi on August 15, in which, according to the party, at least one lakh people are likely to take part. Similar marches are being organised by the party across the state.

