‘Wife’ moves women’s panel against IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Choudhary

A woman, who is reportedly the wife of IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Choudhary, currently posted as Superintendent of Police with the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), on Tuesday submitted a complaint with the Rajasthan State Commission for Women (RSCW) for allegedly being in a live-in relationship with another woman while being legally married to her.

“One Sudha Gupta submitted a written complaint with the RSCW on Tuesday alleging that IPS Pankaj Kumar Choudhary is living with another woman and has also fathered a child with her, even though he is still legally married to her,” RSCW chairperson Suman Sharma told The Indian Express.

Police officials said that as per an inquiry conducted by Dr Sudhakar Jauhari, while he was posted as Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance), on a complaint against Choudhary communicated by the Rajasthan Department of Personnel, it was found that Sudha and Choudhary had married on December 4, 2005, in Varanasi district of UP.

“In 2008, the couple had a daughter. But in 2009, the distance between Choudhary and Sudha started growing when he was chosen in the Indian Police Service and allotted the Rajasthan cadre,” says the Vigilance report, accessed by The Indian Express. Sources said that Choudhary applied for a divorce with Sudha in 2009 as he had accused her of being in a relationship with a relative.

“Whatever I do, whatever I eat or wherever I go, is up to me. The matter is pending with the Allahabad High Court and we will respect its verdict,” Choudhary said. He said that complaining anew with the state women commission made little sense as the case is already in the High Court and that it could be “motivated”.

Last December, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes had summoned the Rajasthan Director General of Police after Choudhary complained about his transfer. He had alleged that he was transferred after his action against members of VHP and Bajrang Dal for inciting riots in Bundi’s Nainwa and Khanpur on September 12, 2014.

