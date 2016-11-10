Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Demonetisation: Funds for Maoists and terrorists will stop, says Ramdev

Demonetisation: Funds for Maoists and terrorists will stop, says Ramdev

"It will have a far reaching-impact, funding of terrorism will stop, sources of Naxalism will dry up,” Ramdev said

Written by Hamza Khan | Jaipur | Updated: August 20, 2018 3:03:15 pm
rs 500, rs 1000, rs 500 ban, rs 1000 ban, banks open, ramdev, money to terrorists, maoist fund, RBi, arun jaitley, atm closed, rs 2000 note, new 500 notes, black money, gold price hike,money value, indian express news, india news, latest news Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and yoga guru Ramdev in Jaipur on Wednesday. Source: Rohit Jain Paras
Top News

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev hailed the move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, saying on Wednesday it will go a long way in curbing terrorism, Maoist activities and illegal businesses.

“This is a big step; in Independent India, this is the first PM who has taken such a brave decision. It will have a far reaching-impact, funding of terrorism will stop, sources of Naxalism will dry up,” Ramdev said at the inaugural ceremony of Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet.

WATCH VIDEO: Vasundhara Raje, Mohan Bhagwat inaugurate ‘Pratap Gaurav Kendra’

“The entire country greets the PM for his move to control black money, the illegal businesses, corruption and economic offences. But some people are very much pained at the move, because elections in UP and other states are coming up; and some people buy votes in exchange for notes. Now all these transactions will cease… as PM has (begun) cleaning the economy. The illegal and immoral activities will be controlled,” Ramdev said.

Later, Ramdev told journalists that ill-gotten money was used to “buy” MPs and MLAs. He said Rs 17.77 lakh crore is in circulation and “86 per cent, or about Rs 15 lakh crore of it, is in Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination”. “It will fill up the coffers of the country; the government will be getting Rs 15 lakh crore. And the country’s economy will become transparent.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

He said for 10 years, he “had campaigned (against black money) and now my soul is at peace. What had been thought by lakhs of workers and crores of patriots, Modiji has done it. I was always asked about black money, and two and a half years later, Modiji has taken the biggest and strictest decision.”

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Best of Express
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Watch Now
Honor Play review : Flagship level performance at affordable pricing
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement