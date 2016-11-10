Demonetisation: Funds for Maoists and terrorists will stop, says Ramdev

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and yoga guru Ramdev in Jaipur on Wednesday. Source: Rohit Jain Paras Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and yoga guru Ramdev in Jaipur on Wednesday. Source: Rohit Jain Paras

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev hailed the move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, saying on Wednesday it will go a long way in curbing terrorism, Maoist activities and illegal businesses.

“This is a big step; in Independent India, this is the first PM who has taken such a brave decision. It will have a far reaching-impact, funding of terrorism will stop, sources of Naxalism will dry up,” Ramdev said at the inaugural ceremony of Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet.

“The entire country greets the PM for his move to control black money, the illegal businesses, corruption and economic offences. But some people are very much pained at the move, because elections in UP and other states are coming up; and some people buy votes in exchange for notes. Now all these transactions will cease… as PM has (begun) cleaning the economy. The illegal and immoral activities will be controlled,” Ramdev said.

Later, Ramdev told journalists that ill-gotten money was used to “buy” MPs and MLAs. He said Rs 17.77 lakh crore is in circulation and “86 per cent, or about Rs 15 lakh crore of it, is in Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination”. “It will fill up the coffers of the country; the government will be getting Rs 15 lakh crore. And the country’s economy will become transparent.”

He said for 10 years, he “had campaigned (against black money) and now my soul is at peace. What had been thought by lakhs of workers and crores of patriots, Modiji has done it. I was always asked about black money, and two and a half years later, Modiji has taken the biggest and strictest decision.”

