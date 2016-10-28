Regional Met Centre forecasts ‘near normal’ Northeast monsoon this year

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday said this year’s North East monsoon, which is likely to set in on October 30, was expected to be “near normal” one. Director of Area Cyclone warning Centre at RMC in Chennai, S Balachandran, said, Tamil Nadu receives about 44 cm of rainfall during the North East monsoon season ending December.

“It has been forecast that (northeast monsoon) will be around normal this time as rainfall of 39-44 cm is expected,” he said. He reiterated that the conditions for the onset of North East monsoon, which brings the bulk of rainfall to the state, was favourable and that it could set in on by October 30.

In December last year, the North-East monsoon had wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu, with a record downpour, resulting in a deluge in four northern districts of the state, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Kancheepuram.

