Reeling under encephalitis outbreak, Malkangiri wonders when it will end

A woman tends to her sick child in the district HQ hospital. Express Photo by Debabrata Mohanty A woman tends to her sick child in the district HQ hospital. Express Photo by Debabrata Mohanty

Health worker Jhunumani Mohapatra threw up her hands in despair in Malkangiri district, now in the grip of an encephalitis outbreak that had killed 87 until Thursday, including 30 of Japanese encephalitis.

“We have been running around for weeks, trying to convince villagers to use a mosquito net and apply mosquito-repellent cream on their children. But it’s a tough battle,” said Mohapatra, working in Palkonda village, where six children have did in the last two months.

Watch What Else Is making News

She had one colleague but he was suspended last week “as he had stepped out at night for dinner”, she said. “Now I leave home at 7 am and return from the anganwadi at 9 pm after ensuring the villagers have put up a mosquito net,” she said, as tribal children in Koya milled around for hot cooked lunch that is being provided daily for over a month.

“We are in firefighting mode to see that no new deaths occur,” said district collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, who personally went to a village last week to persuaded the parents of a girl to admit her. “We have taken all possible measures at village level including removing pigs (the natural host of the virus) and fogging to using mosquito nets so that no new cases are reported.”

Of the 303 children admitted to Malkangiri district headquarter hospital over the last two months, 151 have been diagnosed with Japanese encephalitis — 121 have been discharged — while the other 152 had acute encephalitis syndrome. AES is a broad spectrum of encephalitis-related diseases that includes JE. Doctors and virologists have not been able to identify the exact virus that killed the 57 children who had AES but not JE.

“The basic issue is immunity due to lack of nutrition. Tribal kids who did not have immunity fell to the virus,” said additional district medical officer (public health) K K Sarkar.

At MPV-62 village in Kalimela, children of Bengali settlers were diagnosed with JE but survived.

“These children have better nutrition and their families are conscious about keeping their surroundings clean,” said Nil Ratan Mandal, a health worker at Koimetla anganwadi centre near Kalimela.

In Koimetla village, Debe Madhi, who lost her son Majnu to Japanese encephalitis, said all he ate was rice and fried saag leaves. “It’s difficult for me to get him egg and milk. The only time he got egg was at the anganwadi and that too was not regular,” she said.”

Her neighbour Chukda Padiami lost his son Bapi. 3. “Last year I did not have a good crop. What else could I feed him except rice, salt and a few vegetables?” he said.

Of the 81,000 children in age group 0-6 getting food under the central scheme ICDS in Malkangiri, only 1,400 were reported as severely malnourished. In blocks like Korkunda and Kalimela, where the outbreak has been the worst, 500-odd children were reported severely malnourished.

Yet, in January 2012, a survey in 100 districts across of India done by NGO Naandi Foundation had found Malkangiri the worst with over 57 per cent children underweight. “The kind of food our children are being served at anganwadi centre is pathetic,” alleged Ghanashyam Madkami, president of Zilla Adivasi Samaj Mahasangh, which observed a 12 hour shutdown in Malkangiri on November 8 protesting the deaths of children.

Doctors at the district headquarters hospital stressed the need for vaccination. “Despite Malkangiri being a JE-endemic area since 2012 when 38 kids died, it is baffling why no vaccination was done,” said a paediatrician, brought in from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. “Even at the district headquarters hospital there is no MRI and CT scan device, nor a single micoropathologist.”

In the absence of a micropatholgist, blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples are being sent to SCB Medical College and MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, with results coming after six or seven days.

At the JE/AES ward, Suni Kabasi prayed for her daughter Sukumati, 9, as she suffered intermittent fits. Three years ago Suni had lost her son, who was in class IV.

“There is little one can do except pray the virus doesn’t suddenly travel to the brain, which would kill the child,” said a doctor who attended to her.

Officials hoped that the mosquitoes would have less space to breed as winter advances. “It’s a waiting game. With no vaccinated children here, we are hoping the outbreak somehow ends,” said Malkangiri CDMO Uday Shankar Mishra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App