Ready to sacrifice life for country, says Dholpur martyr’s twin brother

Security forces and terrorists clash in Nagrota. ANI photo

The twin brother of Grenadier Raghvendra Singh, 28, who attained martyrdom in Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, said he wouldn’t mind being “immortal” like his brother in the line of duty. “Koi dikkat nahi agar hum bhi shaheed ho jayen. Bhai desh ke liye amar ho gaya hai. Hum bhi tayyar hain shaheed hone ke liye (No problem if I am also martyred. My brother is now immortal. I am also ready to sacrifice my life for the country),” said Pravendra Singh Parihar, who was born on July 10, 1989 along with Raghvendra, to mother Indra Kumari and father Ram Gopal Singh, a farmer. The brothers had joined the Army together on June 21, 2010.

Just the night before his martyrdom, Pravendra said his brother had called at least thrice and spoken to his mother and his sisters at length. “He had said that everything was okay, that there was nothing to worry about. But an armyman would never tell his family that there is a cause to worry,” Pravendra said.

The eldest brother Brijesh, 41, is a farmer. After the twins, Shri Naresh is the youngest sibling at 20. Their two sisters, Dinesh (45) and Suman (43), are married. Raghvendra had come home for Diwali and left on November 8. He also has a five-month-old child, Sanwar Pratap Singh, with wife Anjana, who holds an MA degree in English.

The martyr’s remains could not reach Dholpur on Wednesday and is likely to reach on Thursday, defence spokesperson Manish Ojha said.

Local Congress MLA from Raja Khera assembly constituency, Pradhyumn Singh, who visited the family Wednesday, said the martyr’s village is in a riverine area and difficult to access. Congress state president Sachin Pilot is also scheduled to visit the martyr’s family on Thursday.

