Rape-murder of Dalit in Kerala: MPs express concern in RS, minister to visit victim’s home

As Rajya Sabha members raised the issue of rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Kerala, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot Wednesday said he will visit the victim’s village Thursday and meet her family.

The matter was raised by MPs from Kerala in both Houses of Parliament. While the matter was raised in Lok Sabha by nominated Anglo-Indian MP Richard Hay, CPM’s C P Narayanan raised it in the Upper House.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Narayanan said the incident was a “dastardly attack” similar to the December 16 gangrape. He drew the House’s attention to similar incidents occured in Kasargod last week and in Thiruvananthapuram Wednesday. “Police are not very active in apprehending the culprits,” he added.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said: “It is a very, very heinous crime. Most shameful for every Keralite.”

Several members demanded strict action, with BJP’s Tarun Vijay demanding that a team should visit the state. CPI’s D Raja drew attention of the government towards the atrocities against Dalits, adding that legislations have proved to be of no help.

Responding to the members, Gehlot said: “I will go to Kerala tomorrow and meet the family of the girl. I will help them in getting justice,” he added.

“The House is concerned. Stringent action should be taken and exemplary punishment given. Do everything possible so that such incidents do not happen,” Kurien said.

In Lok Sabha, Hay attacked the state government for its “laxity” in pursuing the case. “I strongly urge upon the Government of India to intervene and look into this heinous and barbaric crime that occurred in Kerala, a 100 per cent literate state, in daylight. Kerala is described as ‘God’s Own Country’… I call it a ‘Devil’s Own Country’ now.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said: “We should not look at it from any political angle, particularly when elections are taking place there. I will be conveying to the hon. Home Minister to find out from the Government of Kerala the factual situation. I would also urge upon him to advise them to take the strongest possible action.”

