Rape cases against Asaram, son: Key accused ‘who plotted attacks’ on witnesses gets bail

The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted bail to Basavraj Avanna Talolli alias Vasu, a key accused in the scores of attacks on witnesses who testified against self-styled “godman” Asaram and his son Narayan Sai in connection with the rape cases.

Vasu, a resident of Bijapur, Karnataka, and his wife Sejal Prajapati, a resident of Daman, were arrested by the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Ahmedabad, in September last year. It was alleged that Vasu and Sejal were core “sadhaks” of Asaram who conspired attacks on witnesses.

The single bench of Justice P P Bhatt granted bail to Vasu, who is likely to walk out of jail in a day or two. He was granted similar relief in at least three other cases lodged against him by Ahmedabad and Surat police.

Vasu had moved the High Court for bail in connection with the murder of key witness Amruti Prajapati, who was shot at his clinic in Rajkot in May 2014.

“In Amrut Prajapati’s case there is no material evidence against Vasu. He was not even present on the spot,” said Vasu’s lawyer PP Majmudar. Prajapati was allegedly shot by another accused, Kartik Haldar, who was also arrested by Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad earlier this year.

As a part of conspiracy to eliminate people who testified against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai in rape cases, the accused allegedly hired sharp shooters and provided logistics.

