‘Rape’ at Parul University: Gujarat State DGP forms three-member ‘scrutiny’ panel

Three days after suspended Gujarat BJP leader and former trustee of Parul University Jayesh Patel was arrested for the alleged rape of a nursing student at the varsity, the in-charge Director General of Police (DGP) P P Pandey Friday formed a “scrutiny committee” comprising three senior officers to assist with the investigation.

The committee consists of N K Amin, Mahisagar district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujata Majumdar, SP CID (crime) and Bhavna Patel, Sub-Divisional Police officer, to assist the local police investigating the case. This team visited the Parul University campus late Friday evening.

Watch Video: What’s making news

“Considering the seriousness of the incident, we have formed a scrutiny committee of three officers to assist the local police. This being a sensitive case, we don’t want any part of the investigation to be left out. The committee will be working as a third party to strengthen the case,” Pandey told The Indian Express.

Amin said, “This team is formed to guide the existing investigation team for collecting various evidences from the crime scene, electronic evidence, forensic and all other important evidences. This is a very sensitive case and this committee of senior and experienced officials has been formed to make the investigation speedy, and to ensure that all evidences are collected exactly and scientifically to serve before the court.”

Another accused, Bhavna Chauhan, who was in police custody after her arrest on June 20, was produced before the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class at Waghodia. She was further remanded to police custody for a day.

While seeking further custody of Chauhan, the remand plea states that the police are “searching for the fourth girl who was present with the accused Jayesh Patel when the victim was taken to his room.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App