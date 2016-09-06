Rajnath Singh briefs PM Narendra Modi on ground situation in Kashmir

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during a press conference in Srinagar. File/PTI Photo Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during a press conference in Srinagar. File/PTI Photo

Home Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Kashmir after returning from his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Minister, in an hour long meeting, apprised Modi about the ground situation of the state assessed by the all-party delegation which visited Srinagar and Jammu on September 4 and 5.

“Briefed the Prime Minister on all-party delegation’s visit to J&K and also apprised him of the situation in the state,” Singh said in a tweet after the meeting at the Prime Minster’s residence.

While the Prime Minister returned to the capital Monday night after his visit to Vietnam and China, the Home Minister too had come back from Jammu and Kashmir Monday evening.

Sources said the members of the all-party delegation are likely to meet on Wednesday to discuss their findings during their visit and chalk out future plans for Jammu and Kashmir.

The all-party delegation seeking to end the turbulence in Kashmir concluded its visit on Monday with no breakthrough.

Unhappy at the stubborn refusal of Hurriyat leaders to meet some MPs who had literally knocked at their doors in Srinagar, the Home Minister had said that their conduct was against “democracy, humanity or even ‘Kashmiriyat’ (Kashmiri ethos)”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App