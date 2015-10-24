Raje govt to relocate, rename university named after Rajiv Gandhi, Cong Says ‘Political Vendetta’

Congress party termed the government’s move an act of “political vendetta”. “We revere Govind Guru but the government’s proposed move reeks of political vendetta,” said the party.

The Rajasthan government is all set to relocate Udaipur-based Rajiv Gandhi Tribal University, set up by Congress leader Ashok Gehlot at the fag-end of his tenure as the chief minister of the state in 2013, to Banswara district and may also rename it after Govind Guru, a social reformer.

“We have decided to shift Rajiv Gandhi Tribal University from Udaipur to Banswara district and it will soon be passed by the cabinet. The Chief Minister has also given her in-principle approval to the relocation of the university,” said Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Kalicharan Saraf.

“It was set up by the previous government in haste for publicity but it hasn’t fulfilled the aim it was set up for. It is still running out of a few rooms and the concept hasn’t been able to take shape. Hence, we’re shifting it to a region where it may really help the tribals. We’ll affiliate over a hundred government and private colleges in Banswara, Dungarpur and Pratapgarh districts to the university. More than 50 per cent of the population in these districts is tribal, so ultimately they are to benefit from the relocation,” he said.

Tribal University to be pushed from Udaipur to interiors of state

The education minister also said the university is likely to be renamed after Govind Guru, a social reformer and tribal leader, who had launched a resistance against the British almost a century ago. Hundreds of tribals were massacred in November 1913 in what is also known as “Rajasthan’s Jallianwala Bagh”.

“Govind Guru is much revered in those parts and local residents have been requesting that the university be named after him. So it may be renamed after him but what is more important is whether it is of any help to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party termed the government’s move an act of “political vendetta”. “We revere Govind Guru but the government’s proposed move reeks of political vendetta,” said the party.

