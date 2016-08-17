Rajasthan: Villagers assault woman, tonsure her head in Ajmer

A woman in Ajmer district was tied to a tree, tonsured and beaten up by locals who accused her of promiscuity on Monday.

The incident took place in Kachi Basti village of Ajmer, where Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje delivered her Independence Day address on Monday.

“It was a squabble between a few women following which some women tied up the 33-year-old to a tree, beat her up and tonsured her,” said Christian Ganj SHO Vijendra Singh.

The villagers reportedly accused the woman of promiscuity and said she was allegedly worsening the “social fabric” of the community.

In an alleged video of the incident, the woman is seen tied to a tree as scores of locals surround her, while her tonsured hair lay nearby. Police said she was allegedly beaten up by both men and women.

The woman was rescued following the police’s intervention.

An FIR has been lodged under IPC Sections 342, 452, 323 and 504 against two women named Banvri, Shehnaz, and others. The two were later arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Significantly, in her Independence Day address, Raje said the government needs to make women self-dependent through livelihood projects and MGNREGS.

