Rajasthan: No relief from heavy rains, ministers visit affected areas

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has occurred in the region since yesterday till today morning, with Pali receiving 29 cm, Jalore (23) and Jodhpur 17 cm rains, according to the MeT department.

Heavy rains today lashed Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and surrounding districts where normal life has been thrown out of gear due to flood-like situation. Teams of Army, NDRF and SDRF are carrying out rescue works as several thatched houses have collapsed in different parts of Bhilwara district and villages and towns including Mandalgarh have been cut off as the roads are submerged, officials said, adding train services have been affected in the region.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria visited Chittorgarh while PHED Minister Kiran Maheshwari and Labour Minister Surendra Pal Singh surveyed Bhilwara to take stock of situation. “The ministers are visiting and meeting people in the affected areas. Many people have been relocated to safer places,” said Prakash Chand, in-charge of the control room set up to oversee operations in Bhilwara.

“The situation is under control in Chittorgarh. The assessment of losses is being done and the state government will, under norms, provide help and assistance to the affected families,” Kataria said. Heavy rains occurred in Mandalgarh and nearby areas in Bhilwara while places which are located near the catchment area of Banas river are affected due to increase in the water level. The situation is worst in the areas which are connected with the nearby district of Chittorgarh, Chand added.

Banas, one of the main tributaries of the Chambal river which flows to Yamuna river, originates in Rajsamand and the cities of Nathdwara (Rajsamand), Jahajpur (Bhilwara) and Tonk area located on the banks of the river. Whereas in Chittorgarh, flow of water in Bedach, a tributary of Banas, and Gambhiri rivers is the main cause of concern.

Pali District Collector Kumar Pal Gautam said, "The situation is improving slightly and a few people have been evacuated and shifted to safe places yesterday."

In view of the damage caused due to the inclement weather, Army has been deployed in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Pali district and Air Force conducted two successful operations to airlift 16 people on Monday while one helicopter is on standby in Udaipur. “Army’s three columns (each consists of 75 to 100 troops), one each in Pali, Chittorgarh and Bhilwara, have been deployed so far.

“Minor assistance was provided near Bhilwara for bridge repair at Saoha and Pandher near Bhilwara,” Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha said. Relief Secretary Rohit Kumar said, besides Army and local police, teams of NDRF, SDRF, Rajasthan Armed Constabulary are in Bhilwara, Pali and Chittorgarh.

“NDRF and RAC teams are also on standby for Jhalawar and Kota district as a precautionary measure,” he said. Meanwhile, the incessant rains have affected movement of trains forcing the North Western Railways to cancel 12 trains and partially cancelling three trains while routes of three trains were also changed.

Railway tracks are inundated in Bhagat ki Kothi-Basni, Mandor-Rai Ka Bagh, Jodhpur-Merta sections due to heavy rains therefore 12 trains were cancelled. Trains which have been cancelled include Jaipur-Jodhpur express, Jaisalmer-Jodhpur express, Barmer-Jodhpur express, Gandhidham-Jodhpur express, Bikaner-Merta-Guwahati and Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train, according to an NWR spokesperson.

