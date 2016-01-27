Rajasthan: IAF jet intercepts unidentified object; mysterious blasts heard

Police inspect site where the bombs were allegedly dropped. (Source: ANI) Police inspect site where the bombs were allegedly dropped. (Source: ANI)

An Indian Air Force fighter jet was scrambled Tuesday morning after an unidentified balloon-shaped object was detected in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on the Indo-Pak border, while loud explosions were heard in the district. A “balloon” was also “brought down” in neighbouring Pali district.

A Defence official said between 10:30-11 am, an “unidentified balloon-shaped object was picked up by IAF radar”.

A Sukhoi-30 fighter jet was scrambled for the mission “which intercepted the object and brought it down”. The official said further investigation into the incident is on.

Meanwhile, another “balloon-shaped” object was “brought down” in the state’s Pali district. Pali SP Deepak Bhargav said, “The IAF brought down a balloon between 3-3:30 pm at Tivoli village. Our SHO escorted the IAF personnel in bringing the balloon to the Jodhpur airbase.”

Meanwhile, the Barmer district administration said that it received information about a blast at Gugri village under Panchpadra police station around 1 pm. Later, Balotra Additional Superintendent of Police Jassa Ram Bose, the SHO of Panchpadra police station and other officers went to the spot and found unidentified debris.

Barmer SP Paris Deshmukh said it was not clear whether these were the parts of the same object that was brought down by the IAF jet.

“Upon inspection, four-five angular objects were found and the pieces were collected,” the district administration said in a statement, adding that, “Similar objects were also found in Panawda village, under Baytu police station.”

“Prima facie, the objects do not seem to be bomb-like. (The district administration) Will write to the IAF to inquire how the blast happened and what these objects are,” the statement said.

